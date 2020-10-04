UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lai Expressway To Be State Of The Art, Unique Project: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lai Expressway to be state of the art, unique project: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Lai Expressway would be a state of the art and unique project which would help eliminate the threat of flash flooding in the city particularly low lying areas and resolve traffic congestion issues, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt.(R) Muhammad Mehmood has said.

He said that the project worth Rs 61 billion, would be completed under public-private partnership while 16 kilometers long expressway would have four interchanges.

Massive tree plantation would also be carried out along with the Lai Expressway, he said adding, all out efforts would be made to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

Due to the Expressway, the citizens of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad would enjoy speedy transportation facility.

This project would be constructed in an innovative way to enhance the commercial utility of adjacent areas along with increasing the opportunities of business and employment, he added.

He said, quality of life of the people living around Nullah Lai would be increased after the construction of this project.

He said that all the necessary matters, requirements and steps were being completed and all the authorities concerned had been directed to expedite pace of work.

Different steps would be taken through comprehensive planning for acquiring land and removal of encroachments, he said.

Lai expressway project is a part of the governmental plan to provide modern facilities to the citizens, he added.

He said, the government was finalizing a plan to construct the project so that the residents of twin cities could get rid of traffic problems.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Traffic Lai Rawalpindi All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

18 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

3 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches three Sharia-compliant funds in ADG ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.