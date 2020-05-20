UrduPoint.com
Lailat-ul-Qadar Observed In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:56 PM

Lailat-ul-Qadar observed in Hyderabad

With sun set, the people of Hyderabad started observing Lailat-ul-Qaar on Wednesday with due religious reverence and sanctity like other part of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :With sun set, the people of Hyderabad started observing Lailat-ul-Qaar on Wednesday with due religious reverence and sanctity like other part of the country.

Amidst lockdown, the citizens preferred to go Masajid of their respective areas to offer prayers.

Special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity were also offered.

On the directives of the district administration, the Police deployment was ensure, however, no untoward incident was reported, the Police spokesman informed.

