ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Lailatul Qadr, a night considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months, is observed in the night of 27th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak with religious fervour and reverence.

The exact timings of Lailatul Qadr or the night have not been revealed. According to majority of Islamic scholars, Lailatul Qadr falls on the night of 27th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, but it is better to search it in odd nights of the holy month.

Hazrat Aisha (Radiallah Anha) quoted Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as saying : "Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramazan." (Bukhari) So, the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramazan could be Shab-e-Qadr.

Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Honour was considered as the holiest night, as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during that night.

Although the literal meaning of the word "Qadr" is "measure", the day has been popularly referred to as Night of Power while it is also the anniversary of the night on which the Holy Quran was revealed in its entirety.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights, when the believers seek forgiveness of Allah and His mercy.

A special significance of the night for the Muslims is that angels descend on the earth with the order of Allah Almighty for welfare of faithful during it till dawn of the day.

The Holy Quran says : "Surely We revealed it (the Holy Quran) on the grand night. And what will make you comprehend what the grand night. The grand night is better than a thousand months.

The angels and Gibreel descend in it by the permission of their Lord for every affair, Peace! It is till the break of the morning."According to Mufti Khubaib Salman, the Muslims are bestowed with several holy nights from Rajab-ul-Murajab to Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, including Shab-e-Miraj on Rajab 27, Shab-e-Barat on Shaban 15, and Shab-e-Qadr on Ramzan 27.