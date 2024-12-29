Lake of hostels significance issue for working women in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The lack of adequate women’s hostels in Islamabad has emerged as a significant issue for working women, exacerbated by the poor conditions of private accommodations and the negligence of authorities to construct more public-sector hostels despite available land.

The Nusrat Hostel in Sector G-6/3, with its capacity of 50 rooms, was considered a reliable facility for working women employed in public-sector departments, However, its recent reallocation by the Ministry of Human Rights as a Model Child Welfare Centre has deprived many working women of essential accommodation.

A representative of a working women’s Hostels of G/7 which is not functional for women also emphasized the urgency of the matter, pointing out that low-paid women workers, who cannot afford the high rents charged by private hostels, are left with few options.

“I had no other choice but to share a private room, for which I had to pay Rs.

15,000 per month from my meagre salary. It left little to support my family,” shared one woman , Haseena Bibi.

The organization called for immediate action to establish more government-run women’s hostels in the capital, offering affordable housing with basic facilities to meet the rising demand.

Shahmim Hassan, another working woman, highlighted that many women migrate to Islamabad for work and face immense challenges in finding suitable accommodations. Public-sector hostels remain insufficient to cater to the growing number of women seeking employment opportunities in the Federal capital,she added.

This pressing issue demands the attention of authorities to ensure that working women have access to safe, affordable, and quality living spaces to support their professional aspirations and overall well-being.