Lakki Admin Making Efforts To Ensure Quality Development Work On BHUs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Lakki admin making efforts to ensure quality development work on BHUs

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration is making efforts to complete the development projects within stipulated time in a transparent manner.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah on Friday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Units (BHUs) Tajazai and Gandi Khankhel following complaints regarding utilization of funds.

The ADC took stock of development work with respect of facilities and cost of the projects as per the needs of the local people. He directed the District Health Officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within seven days.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department has launched a drive against dengue and malaria in various parts of the district, carrying out fumigation at potential places of the diseases.

Teams have been formed to conduct anti-mosquito spray and fumigation in open areas, especially in the places where the water has accumulated. Larvacide sprinkling was also being carried out to destroy mosquito larvae to prevent breeding of the virus.

