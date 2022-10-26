Lakki administration committed to resolving peoples' problems at earliest: DC

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to extend relief to residents by resolving their problems at the earliest.

As part of such efforts, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Wednesday paid a visit to an office of the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) in Titar Khel area of Ghazni Khel Tehsil where he directed officials on duty to facilitate people and address their problems on a priority basis.

The DC inspected facilities and checked the attendance of the staff at the office. He also met with applicants and inquired about the facilities and problems they were facing there.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and directed the officials concerned at the NADRA office to facilitate applicants by timely addressing their genuine problems.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat paid a surprise visit to Service Delivery Center(SDC) Naurang. During the visit and inspected various facilities for people.

The Concerned IT Officials briefed the said officer regarding the digitization and computerization of land Records in Lakki Marwat district as the board of Revenue KPK aimed to strengthen and accelerate the computerization of land records in the whole province.

ADC Lakki appreciated the efforts of SDC officials and also directed the concerned staff to provide maximum facilities to the general public.