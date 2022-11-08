UrduPoint.com

Lakki Administration Takes Action On PCP Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Lakki administration takes action on PCP complaints

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to address public complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood paid a visit to fruit and vegetable shops, besides hotels to inspect the quality of commodities and ensure the display of price lists and hygienic conditions.

He also imposed fines on several shopkeepers for overcharging and assured that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people, adding no compromise would be made in that regard.

Moreover, during his visit to photostat and composing centers in light of PCP complaints regarding high prices, rate lists were issued to all the centers.

Later, he visited flood-affected street near Darul Uloom Islamia Lakki Marwat, and instructions were issued to TMO Lakki Marwat for the repair of the street on an emergency basis.

