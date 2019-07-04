UrduPoint.com
Lakki Bar Association Meets Discusses Problems With Law Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said that PTI government believes in provision of justice to everyone without any discrimination and efforts were underway to achieve the objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said that PTI government believes in provision of justice to everyone without any discrimination and efforts were underway to achieve the objective.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Lakki District Bar Association that called on him here Thursday.

The delegation was led by District Attorney and President Law Officer Association KP Noor Zaman Khattak.

The delegation informed law minister about the problems faced by District Bar Association including financial problems.

Sultan Muhammad patiently listened to their problems assuring them needed help and support. He said that availability of justice to all and sundry is the priority of provincial government adding result oriented steps have been taken in this connection.

