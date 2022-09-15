Lakki Cement providing 3-time meal to over 800 flood affected families

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lakki Cement Factory is also carrying out relief activities in various flood affected areas and providing three-time meal to over 800 victim families on daily basis.

The Lakki Cement had also set up temporary shelters in various areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Pezu and Lakki Marwat, said a press release issued here.

Apart from this, the company also distributed thousands of ration bags of food items in the flood-affected areas.

To provide medical aid to the flood-affected people, the Lakki Cement has set up three medical camps in District Lakki while one each in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts. The free medicines and medical facilities are being provided to the victims at these camps.

These medical camps are part of the company's relief campaign for the flood victims. Apart from this, the company has also provided sanitary pads to thousands of women.