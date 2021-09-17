UrduPoint.com

Lakki Marwat Administration Directed To Take Action Against Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the district administration Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan to complete an operation against encroachments and submit a report in this regard.

He said no compromise should be made in removing encroachments and added that the move would provide relief to the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of the Revenue Department at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bannu and Tehsildars from all over Bannu Division were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and other officials of the revenue department should ensure accuracy of the Revenue Department and take concrete measures against elimination of encroachments on government lands.

Commissioner Bannu said that relief should be provided to the people by timely redressal of public grievances related to the revenue department.

He directed the Tehsildars to improve their performance and said that they should use their capabilities in reducing the case load on the district administration.

It will also help in handling people's problems, resolving public grievances, collecting revenue and will also help in evaluating the performance of Tehsildars.

He said that the officers and personnel of the district administration and the revenue department, including the deputy commissioners, have full freedom to do their job properly so that they can easily achieve the respective targets and provide relief to common people.

