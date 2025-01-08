Lakki Marwat road accident leaves 2 dead, DHO injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A road accident near the Darrae Pezo mountains in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday claimed the lives of two people, including a government employee, and left a district health officer critically injured.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a car carrying the victims collided with a loading

vehicle, private news channel reported.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the driver of the car and a clerk in the health department lost their lives on the spot.

The injured district health officer, who was later identified as the DHO deputed in North Waziristan was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Local police promptly responded to the accident and shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured DHO to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.