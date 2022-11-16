UrduPoint.com

Lakki Marwat: Six Police Officials Martyred In Terrorists' Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2022 | 10:59 AM

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorists attack on police van.

LAKKI MARWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) At least six police personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on police mobile in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

The Sources said that the terrorists targetted a police mobile in the area of Dadiwala police station in Lucky Marwat.

The police officials said that six officials including the ASI and the driver embraced martyrdom in the attack. The Police high-ups have called for more police personnel for operation against the terrorists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorists attack on the police van.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country.

He paid tributes to the martyred six police personnel. He said the whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce Shuhada package for the martyred police personnel.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Mobile Driver Van Lakki Marwat Family Government

