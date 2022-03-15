Lakki Marwat Tehsils mayors take oath

UrduPoint.com

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The newly elected mayors of four tehsils of district Lakki Marwat took oath in a simple but impressive ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat and Returning Officer Iqbal Hussain Bacha administered oath of their offices to the Tehsil Mayor Ghani Khel, Zeeshan Muhammad Khan, Teshil Mayor Lakki City Shafqatullah, Tehsil Mayor Naurang Azizullah Khan and Tehsil Mayor Bhetani Maulan Muhammad Anwar Shah.

Member Provincial Assembly(MPA)Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan, Returning and district officers and elders of the district were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner congratulated the newly elected political representative and expressed the hope that they would use all their abilities for the welfare of the people.

