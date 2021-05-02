UrduPoint.com
Lakki Marwat Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A woman, hailing from a remote village of district Lakki Marwat, gave birth to quintuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in the provincial capital here on Sunday.

Muhammad Asim, a spokesperson of LRH told APP that the woman was admitted last night and doctors decided operation, two week earlier to the delivery time due to few complications.

The woman gave birth to five children, all boys and the mother and her children in stable condition, the doctor on duty said.

The father of the five newborns, Sabir Khan Betani, is a nursing Havildar in Frontier Core Dir Scout, having two more kids – a five year old son and a thre-year-old daughter, who hailed from village Tarikhail, Tajori Tehsil, Lakki Marwat.

Talking to APP, Sabir Khan Betani said, "I am at a loss of words to express my gratitude for the blessings Allah who has bestowed upon me and my wife".

His brother Shakir Ullah Khan Betani said, "I am also happy but we are a very poor family and we need government help".

