Lakki Police Arrest 3 Alleged Drug Dealers, Recover Heroin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Lakki police arrest 3 alleged drug dealers, recover heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by Nourang police, District Lakki Marwat on Sunday in their search operation and raids in different areas.

According to details, the Nourang Lakki Marwat police, they on a tip off raided on different areas across the district and arrested three alleged drug dealers including one Mohammad Jamil.

The police also recovered 1 kg and 500 grams of heroin from their possession.

Police have launched a probe against the alleged drug dealers under the drugs act.

Further investigation was underway.

