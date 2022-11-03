UrduPoint.com

Lakki Police Arrest 70 POs, Recover Arms In Oct

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Lakki police arrest 70 POs, recover arms in Oct

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 70 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during various operations conducted against anti-social elements across the district over the last month.

The operations were conducted under the National Action Plan in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed to purge the area from menace of drugs and crimes, says a monthly performance report issued here.

During the month of October, the district police registered 135 cases while arresting criminals involved in crimes such as terrorism, murder and attempted murder besides other heinous crimes.

During this period, the police recovered 16 Kalashnikov, one(RPG7) rocket launcher, two hand-grenades, one kalakov, two rifles, 41 guns, 123 pistols and 2520 cartridges of various bores.

The district police also conducted a joint operation with the Narcotics Eradication Team(NET) across the district to weed out scourge of drugs, arresting 35 accused and registered cases against them.

As many as 28.440 kilograms hashish, 4.225 kilograms heroin and 9.334 kg ice-drugs from their possession.

During this period, several sensitive places, inns and hotels were visited on a daily basis and inspected security arrangements.

In this regard, 12 cases were registered for making poor security arrangements.

Similarly, cases were registered against five people for violating tenants laws and action was taken against them as per relevant laws.

