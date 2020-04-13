Lakki police arrest gang allegedly involved in theft of goats

Lakki police arrested three suspects of a gang involved in theft of goats from Jabar Khel area in 24 hours while conducting a raid near the Railway Station on Monday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Lakki police arrested three suspects of a gang involved in theft of goats from Jabar Khel area in 24 hours while conducting a raid near the Railway Station on Monday.

Police also recovered theft goats, used car and ammunition from the arrested suspects.

In-charge City Police Post City Shafqatullah Khan gave further details to the APP that they have received secrete information about the gang involved in theft of goats and the police raided the Railway Station Lakki City on this information and arrested the accused nominated in the FIR by Mir Aslam Khan s/o Aslam Khan, residence of Jabbar Khail.

The alleged accused were identified as Habib Ullah s/o Momraiz, residence of Abdul Khail, present Lakki Machin Khail, Akhtar Zaman s/o Muhammad Nawaz, residence of Abdul Khail, Rahmat ULlah s/o Dowai Khan resident of Ahmad Khail, present Lakki City.

Police also recovered four goats from the possession of the alleged accused while the motor car used in the incident also recovered, which bearing a green number AC 6290, gun, 12 bore double barrels gun and one pistol with ammunition, he said. Further investigation has been initiated by handing over the arrests, he said.