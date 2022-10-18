UrduPoint.com

Lakki Police Committed To Protecting Lives, Property Of Citizens: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:11 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed on Tuesday said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review fortnight performance of the district police. It was attended by SP Investigation Shafiq Khan, Circle SDPOs and SHOs of various police stations. Various issues pertaining to cases such as murder, the arrest of the accused involved in serious cases were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed performance regarding maintaining peace and conducting search and strike operations being conducted on a daily basis.

The DPO directed the concerned to enhance the security of sensitive places, police stations, outposts and guards in the district. He said that monitoring of locations should be enhanced and added that snap checking should be done at different places, and entrance and exit routes of the district.

The meeting also discussed the security of polio workers. The DPO vowed to provide complete protection to polio teams so that they could perform their duties without any fear.

He said the use of bullet proof jackets and helmets would be made mandatory for all police officers and youths during training and duty.

