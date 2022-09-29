Lakki police foil heroin smuggling bid

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to down parts of the country and arrested an accused at Wadnda Banuchi check post, Indus Highway, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

After receiving information about smuggling of heroin from Peshawar, the Wanda Banuchi check post police hailed a Tank bound passenger coach. Upon checking, they recovered packets of heroin weighing two kilograms hidden beneath the driver's seat.

The police arrested the accused and put him in lock up at Pezu police station.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.