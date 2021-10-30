Lakki police foils arms smuggling bid

Lakki Marwat police on Saturday foiled an arm smuggling bid and arrested the truck driver involved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Lakki Marwat police on Saturday foiled an arm smuggling bid and arrested the truck driver involved.

Norang police, five-1 police check post incharge Masoom Jan on a tip-off stopped a suspected truck barring number EA-7896 near Anwar Hayat Pump on Indus highway and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 100 cartages while smuggling from Wana South Waziristan to Darra Adam Khel Kohat.

The police arrested driver Bakhta Jan son Sharoof Khan resident of Khost Afghanistan and started investigation.