Lakki police make security plan for chand raat, Eidul Fitr

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has directed for making foolproof security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitra.

According to police, holidays had been cancelled of police personnel besides deploying additional force on exit and entry points to maintain peace during the holy month of Ramzan especially Chand Raat and Eidul Fitre.

The DC has directed to launch crackdown against one wheeling and aerial firing on Chand Raat after creating awareness among people in this regard by displaying banners at bazaars and public places.

Special routes had been identified to ensure smooth traffic flow and create convenience for people on Chand Raat.

Similarly, police personnel would be deployed at sensitive places and mosques for Eid prayers.

The DPO had also directed for enhancing police patrolling and ensuring compliance with SOPs and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He had also appealed masses to cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspected people and items like vehicles and bags etc to prevent untoward incidents.

He said that district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens, adding that operations against anti-social elements and drugs would continue indiscriminately.