UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakki Police Make Security Plan For Chand Raat, Eidul Fitr

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:23 PM

Lakki police make security plan for chand raat, Eidul Fitr

District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has directed for making foolproof security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitra

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has directed for making foolproof security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitra.

According to police, holidays had been cancelled of police personnel besides deploying additional force on exit and entry points to maintain peace during the holy month of Ramzan especially Chand Raat and Eidul Fitre.

The DC has directed to launch crackdown against one wheeling and aerial firing on Chand Raat after creating awareness among people in this regard by displaying banners at bazaars and public places.

Special routes had been identified to ensure smooth traffic flow and create convenience for people on Chand Raat.

Similarly, police personnel would be deployed at sensitive places and mosques for Eid prayers.

The DPO had also directed for enhancing police patrolling and ensuring compliance with SOPs and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He had also appealed masses to cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspected people and items like vehicles and bags etc to prevent untoward incidents.

He said that district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens, adding that operations against anti-social elements and drugs would continue indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Firing Police Drugs Holidays Vehicles Traffic Wheeling Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

11 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

19 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

15 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.