Lakki Press Club elects office bearers for year 2021

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::District Press Club Lakki Marwat elections were completed here on Sunday and elected office bears for the year 2021.

Senior journalist and member of Peshawar Press Club Barkatullah Marwat and Shiraz Khan acted as presiding officers.

Ghulam Akbar Marwat was elected President and Zafar Iqbal Marwat General Secretary. Later, they formed the cabinet by consensus.

Chief Patron Malak Waqar Ahmad, Senior Vice President Dr Irfan Ullah Khan, Vice President Zafran Khan,Joint Secretary Farman Khan, Finance Secretary Sharif Khan, Press Secretary Qudratullah Khan.