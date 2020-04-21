UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakki Rescue Service 1122 Completes Antibacterial Sprays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Lakki Rescue Service 1122 completes antibacterial sprays

The district administration with help of district Rescue 1122 service conducted sprays of antibacterial chemicals in the district to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration with help of district Rescue 1122 service conducted sprays of antibacterial chemicals in the district to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The district emergency officer told APP that Rescue workers completed spraying all major places with disinfectants and appreciated cooperation of the people in this regard.

He said that places which were mostly visited by people were sprayed with antibacterial mixtures such as deputy commissioner office, police Lines, Additional DC office, C&W office, Accounts Office, education and Finance office etc.

Related Topics

Police Education Rescue 1122 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to mo ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan conducting more Coronavirus tests than In ..

44 seconds ago

Food insecurity rising even before coronavirus: re ..

46 seconds ago

Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 11.78 ..

47 seconds ago

European stocks slump as WTI crashes back below ze ..

49 seconds ago

Russia's Response to US Exit From Open Skies Treat ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.