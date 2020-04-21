Lakki Rescue Service 1122 completes antibacterial sprays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration with help of district Rescue 1122 service conducted sprays of antibacterial chemicals in the district to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration with help of district Rescue 1122 service conducted sprays of antibacterial chemicals in the district to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The district emergency officer told APP that Rescue workers completed spraying all major places with disinfectants and appreciated cooperation of the people in this regard.

He said that places which were mostly visited by people were sprayed with antibacterial mixtures such as deputy commissioner office, police Lines, Additional DC office, C&W office, Accounts Office, education and Finance office etc.