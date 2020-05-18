UrduPoint.com
Lakki Rescue1122 Performance Reviewed In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Jan Muhammad Afridi on Monday chaired a meeting to review safety measures and performance of the service regarding tackling emergency cases in wake of COVID-19

The meeting was attended by SHI Muhammad Israr, Control Room Incharge Noor Jamal Khan, Station Coordinator Adil Khan and other staff of the service attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by SHI Muhammad Israr, Control Room Incharge Noor Jamal Khan, Station Coordinator Adil Khan and other staff of the service attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to emergency management plan, security, attendance, emergency vehicles, stock of essential medicines, hygiene and response time.

The emergency officer directed the workers of the emergency service to strictly compliance with safety measures while tackling emergencies especially Covid-19.

He said no laxity would be tolerated in provision of prompt relief to victims in case of emergency.

