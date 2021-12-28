UrduPoint.com

Lakki Women Block Road To Protest Gas Loadshedding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:01 PM

Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding

A number of women took to streets at Lakki Marwat on Tuesday to protest against the gas loadshedding and low pressure of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A number of women took to streets at Lakki Marwat on Tuesday to protest against the gas loadshedding and low pressure of gas.

They blocked a road in the Lakki city and as a result of which long queues of vehicles were witnessed.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the local authorities of SNGPL and demanded that prompt measures should be taken for providing them relief by resolving the issue at the earliest.

They said different localities in the district faced issues of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season despite the fact that their district had abundant hydrocarbon resources.

They regretted that the gas supply was suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. routinely, adding to woes for every household as sometimes they had to send their children to school without breakfast, they added.

They said that people of the area were poor and they could not afford to use LPG for cooking purposes on a daily basis.

Later, they peacefully dispersed and opened the road for all traffic.

Related Topics

LPG Protest Poor Vehicles Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Women Gas All From SNGPL P

Recent Stories

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

7 minutes ago
 PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage ..

PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage sports culture: Minister Rai T ..

3 minutes ago
 “Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing e ..

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Minist ..

Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul

3 minutes ago
 N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeti ..

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeting of Ruling WPK Party - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile System ..

Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems - Russian Military Corporati ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.