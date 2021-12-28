Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding

A number of women took to streets at Lakki Marwat on Tuesday to protest against the gas loadshedding and low pressure of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A number of women took to streets at Lakki Marwat on Tuesday to protest against the gas loadshedding and low pressure of gas.

They blocked a road in the Lakki city and as a result of which long queues of vehicles were witnessed.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the local authorities of SNGPL and demanded that prompt measures should be taken for providing them relief by resolving the issue at the earliest.

They said different localities in the district faced issues of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season despite the fact that their district had abundant hydrocarbon resources.

They regretted that the gas supply was suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. routinely, adding to woes for every household as sometimes they had to send their children to school without breakfast, they added.

They said that people of the area were poor and they could not afford to use LPG for cooking purposes on a daily basis.

Later, they peacefully dispersed and opened the road for all traffic.