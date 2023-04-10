Close
Lal Chowk Massacre Completes 30 Years Of Violent Act Today

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Lal Chowk massacre completes 30 years of violent act today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar's Lal Chowk massacre of 1993 which exposed the repugnant masquerade of the Indian government is considered even after completion of 30 years today as one of the grisliest incidents of brutality and gross human rights violations committed by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel.

According to Kashmir Media Service, On 10th April 1993, a large section of Srinagar including Lal Chowk was burnt to the ground by Indian paramilitary troops.

More than 60 houses, five commercial buildings, 150 shops, two official buildings, shrines, schools were completely burnt to ashes. A total of 47 innocent civilians were burnt alive and over 125 were killed by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF).

This massacre was consistent with the policy of repression and subjugation by the government of India and its collaborators to silence the people's resistance against the illegal occupation, according to experts.

They were of the view that India had purposefully adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminated against Muslims, turning India into an unsafe place for the Muslims.

Besides, Indian judicial system was Hindutva RSS saffronised that failed to provide justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir mostly Muslims and due to this, convicted criminals of Lal Chowk massacre were still freely moving in India.

India has been the biggest violator of the human rights in the occupied territory.

Apart from Muslims, other minorities including Christians, Sikhs and Dalits are also prime target of the Modi's Hindutva policies in India.

