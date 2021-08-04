Lal Dino Mangi assumes charge as ADC-I Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Lal Dino Mangi, an officer of Ex PCS (BS-18) Wednesday assumed the charge of office of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad.

As per notification of the Services, General Administration and Coordination department, Lal Dino Mangi was posted as ADC-I Hyderabad on July 30.

Mangi was previously posted as Secretary Land Utilization department, board of Revenue, Sindh at Hyderabad.