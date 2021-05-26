UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lal Dino Mangi Posted As Secretary Sindh Land Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lal Dino Mangi posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Lal Dino Mangi, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-18), was transferred and posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission, board of Revenue Sindh with immediate effect and untill further orders.

According to a notification, Lal Dino Mangi, awaiting for posting was posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission, Board of Revenue Sindh, Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad

Recent Stories

PCB announces City Cricket Association trials in P ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates wins record 8th consecutive Best Airline ..

21 minutes ago

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

27 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

32 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

32 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.