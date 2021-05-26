Lal Dino Mangi posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Lal Dino Mangi, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-18), was transferred and posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission, board of Revenue Sindh with immediate effect and untill further orders.

According to a notification, Lal Dino Mangi, awaiting for posting was posted as Secretary Sindh Land Commission, Board of Revenue Sindh, Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.