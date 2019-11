(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The funeral prayer of Incharge Lal Haveli Babu Muhammad Riaz was offered here on Thursday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Parliamentary Secretary Anti-Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafique, and a large number of Awami Muslim League workers, journalists and civil officials, besides people belonging to different walks of life attended the prayer.