Lal Malhi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

Lal Malhi expresses grief over loss of lives in plane crash

The federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, MNA Lal Malhi has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident of PIA aircraft crash in Karachi on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, MNA Lal Malhi has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident of PIA aircraft crash in Karachi on Friday.

While expressing deep sorrow over sad incident, PTI MNA said all passengers were travelling to homes for eid celebration but tragic incident had converted happiness into mourning.

He also sympathized with the families who had lost their loved ones in the tragic air crash which claims lives of over 90 people aboard the PIA flight PK 8303.

Lal Malhi also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

