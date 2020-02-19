Lal Masjid Saga: SP, DSP suspended on negligence

Ministry of Interior has expressed resentment on not properly tackling the Lal Masjid issue, and suspended Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police while warned other officers

According to credible sources, after this situation Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has left for four days leave.On the directions of Minister Interior, Ejaz Shah Ministry of Interior has suspended DSP Aabpara, Ghulam Qasim Niazi, SHO Abdur Rasheed Gujjar while warned the concerned officer of Islamabad Administration.Minister has also asked the concerned officer to submit the report regarding the Lal Masjid Saga within three day.