Lal seeks report into Kunri incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, expressing grief over the the killing of Bherumal Kolhi in Kunri town of Umerkot district late Friday night, has directed SSP Umerkot to submit a detail report into the incident as soon as possible.

In a statement on Saturday, Kishori Lal assured on behalf of himself and the Government of Sindh that stringent measures are being taken to protect the lives and property of the minority community and to ensure protection of their legitimate rights.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that Sindh is a land of peace, love and brotherhood and such incidents are attempts to sabotage the atmosphere of inter-faith harmony in the province which will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.