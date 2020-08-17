UrduPoint.com
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Shrine Reopens With Strict SOPs

Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The holy shrine of famed Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar has been reopened for the general public in Sehwan Sharif from Monday (today), under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The shrine was closed by the authorities earlier after a surge in the coronavirus cases.

As many as 80 policemen have been deployed around the shrine and no one would be allowed to enter without wearing face mask, while six walk-through sanitizer gates have been installed.

According to Sindh Auqaf Department, the shrine would be washed after every eight hours in the weak of coronavirus, while a medical dispensary has been also set up.

It was further shared that only 25 people would participate in the dhamal at a time, electronic channelsreported.

More Stories From Pakistan

