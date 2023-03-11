KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the teachings of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar extended a message of love and brotherhood to the world.

He said that Qalandar was a name of wall against impatience and extremism in the society.

He said this on the occasion of 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar falling on March 13- Monday, here on Saturday.

Bilawal said that the Sufis always gave the message of love and peace.

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country on the occasion of Urs.