Lala Asad Expresses Grief Over Death Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Lala Asad expresses grief over death of senior journalist

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) PFUJ's Vice President, Lala Asad Pathan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family over his demise.

Lala Asad said that the valuable services in the field of journalism of Pervaiz Shaukat will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

