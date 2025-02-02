Lala Asad Pathan Nominated As Focal Person For BITT's Prestigious Awards
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) has nominated Lala Asad Pathan, Secretary Finance of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) as focal person for the "Journalist of the Year" and "International Civil Award" for 2025.
The Spokesperson of Balochistan International Think Tank in a statement has revealed that the prestigious awards distribution ceremony is set to be held in Islamabad in the current month.
These prestigious awards will recognize journalists for their outstanding contributions in the field of journalism both within Pakistan and internationally.
Some of the notable awards to be presented include the Quaid-e-Azam International Award, Nelson Mandela Award, Allama Iqbal Gold Medal, Imam Khomeini Excellence Award, Nisar Usmani Journalist Award, Bacha Khan Award, Khan Shaheed Award, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Award, Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Award, and Sardar Attaullah Mengal Award.
The ceremony promises to honor journalists who have made remarkable strides in advancing journalism and fostering international dialogue through their work.
The journalists who have excelled in their work will be recognized for their dedication and service to the profession.
The spokesperson said that this year's event, scheduled to take place in February, will be attended by prominent figures from various fields, including journalists, political leaders, bureaucrats, NGO leaders, members of civil society, as well as luminaries from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia.
