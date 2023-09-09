The funeral prayer of ex-provincial minister Mian Shaukat Ali Lalika was offered on Saturday at his native village Chak Amir Lalika

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of ex-provincial minister Mian Shaukat Ali Lalika was offered on Saturday at his native village Chak Amir Lalika.

According to details, the car of Mian Shaukat Ali Laleka and his wife met with an accident yesterday. As a result of the accident, Mian Shaukat Ali Lalika and his wife could not survive due to their injuries.

People from different walks of life participated in the funeral prayer.