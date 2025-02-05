ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, has categorically stated that they will not be silenced and will not give up, vowing to continue the just freedom struggle until they break the shackles of Indian slavery.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the both sides of the line of control and worldwide aimed at shaking the dormant conscience of the world powers and UN bodies once again to settle the decades-long Kashmir dispute, on Wednesday, she said.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organized by the Pakistan Cultural Forum to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom and self-determination, Mushaal stated that the Indian government, notorious for its oppressive policies, has turned the once heaven-like valley into a hell through decades of systematic oppression and suppression.

Prominent figures from various walks of life, including politicians, intellectuals and artists partake in the event.

Earlier, Mushaal, who is also the Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation, led a Kashmir Solidarity Walk with members of civil society from Kulsum International Hospital to D Chowk.

The walk aimed to highlight the repressive and cruel policies of the notorious Narendra Modi-led Indian government, including forced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal emphasized that the day serves as a reminder to the global community of its responsibility toward the oppressed Kashmiri people. She urged the United Nations (UN) to honor the promises made to the Kashmiris 78 years ago and to support their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Chairperson emphasized the need for collective action to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people and to pressure the international community to intervene in resolving the longstanding dispute.

She also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs and vowed that they would continue their struggle until a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute is achieved, in accordance with the UN-agreed formula and the aspirations of the people of the scenic valley.

Mushaal urged the international community to break its deafening silence and take immediate notice of the egregious human rights abuses perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

She emphasized the imperative of collective action to halt the bloodshed and work towards a durable, peaceful resolution of the protracted conflict, aligning with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.

The Chairperson highlighted the Indian atrocities and inhuman acts inflicted upon prisoners, particularly her husband Yasin Malik, and others.

Mushaal emphasized that the international community's silence on the Kashmir issue was deafening, as despite the gross human rights violations, forced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings, the world miserably failed to take any action.

She went on to say that the so-called human rights organizations remained tight lipped and observed criminal silence over the unabated war crimes being committed by the supremacist Indian government.

Mushaal said that her husband has been languishing in notorious Tihar Jail, India, for years. She expressed concern about his health and well-being, fearing that he may be awarded a death sentence in the falsely framed, concocted and politically-motivated cases.

The chairperson appealed to the world leaders to uphold international human rights obligations and help implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir to find lasting and durable solution to the conflict.