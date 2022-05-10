Lamchar waterfall attracts tourists in overwhelming numbers

(@FahadShabbir)

Lamchar waterfall has attracted a large number of tourists and water sports enthusiasts here on Tuesday

Dir UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Lamchar waterfall has attracted a large number of tourists and water sports enthusiasts here on Tuesday.

The waterfall coming out from lush green snow clad mountains of Dir Upper has drawn influx of tourists during Eid holidays where they swim its cool water with great fun and laughter.

"Kumrat mesmerizing natural beauty and Lamchar waterfall are my favorite tourist places and its charming pleasant weather amid trout fish attract tourists from across Pakistan," said Ehtisham Khan, a tourist of Nowshera while talking to APP.

He said a large number of tourists can be attracted by developing waterfalls in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Officials in tourism department told APP that Khyber Pakthukhwa Government was working on mega waterfall project under which waterfalls of Sajkot, Noori, Chajjian Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir, Umbrella Abbottabad would be developed to promote tourism.

KP government plans to construct new camping pods at Larum Top and Shahin Bin Shahi Lower Dir, Kumrat Dir Upper, Broghal and Sorlaspur at Chitral Upper, Shangla, Samana Haripur, Sulatharn Swat and Kalam to provide affordable accommodation to tourists in remote areas.