LAMP camp distributes ration bags among poor christian families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lead Against Marginality and Poverty Camp Pakistan, a non-governmental organization Wednesday distributed ration bags among two hundred christian families here at St. Thomas Church.

The Director LAMP Camp Pakistan Mumtaz Bhatti who distributed ration bags informed that under community development through feeding programme, the organization has been engaged for the welfare and uplift of the poor people since 2007.

Since last three years, the organization is providing ration bags to two hundred christian families of different parts of Sindh province on monthly basis, he informed that the scope of welfare activities would soon be extended to remaining parts of the province.

The Executive Director LAMP Camp Pakistan Pastor Saleem Iqbal was also present on the occasion.