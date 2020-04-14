UrduPoint.com
Lance Naik Irshad Embraced Martyrdom Fighting Terrorists In NW: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Lance Naik Irshad embraced martyrdom fighting terrorists in NW: ISPR

Lance Naik Irshad Khan Tuesday embraced martyrdom fighting terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Lance Naik Irshad Khan Tuesday embraced martyrdom fighting terrorists in North Waziristan.

The security forces spotted move of terrorists in North Waziristan. As soon as the Quick Reaction Force cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

26, Lance Naik Irshad Khan who embraced Shahadat was married and a resident of Jamrud, Khyber.

