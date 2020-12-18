RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The valiant son of the soil Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e Haider on Friday was paid homage for his gallantry and supreme sacrifice during 1971 war where wreath laying ceremony was held at monument of Shaheed at Mehfooz Abad.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The ceremony was attended by relatives of the Shaheed.

Earlier, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet euologised the great sacrifice of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed.

He said that the nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider at Wagah Border in 1971.

He added that his courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield were a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland. The tweet was followed by the hashtag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.