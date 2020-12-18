UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed's Gallantry Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed's gallantry remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The valiant son of the soil Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e Haider on Friday was paid homage for his gallantry and supreme sacrifice during 1971 war where wreath laying ceremony was held at monument of Shaheed at Mehfooz Abad.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The ceremony was attended by relatives of the Shaheed.

Earlier, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet euologised the great sacrifice of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed.

He said that the nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider at Wagah Border in 1971.

He added that his courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield were a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland. The tweet was followed by the hashtag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wagah Border All

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

28 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

31 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

41 minutes ago

UNICEF plans to transport up to 850 tonnes of COVI ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.