'Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz' remembered as national hero on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistani nation on Saturday marked the 50th martyrdom anniversary of its brave 'National Hero' Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz across the country and paid rich tributes to his loyalty and patriotism for the cause of the country.

Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed was born in Jat family of Pind Malikan (now Mehfoozabad) in Rawalpindi District on October 25, 1944. Muhammad Mehfooz joined Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962 as an infantry soldier.

He received his early education from his village. In 1962, he joined the Pakistan Army and after completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment, electronic channels reported.

He took part in Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On the night December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory. During the attack, a bomb exploded near Mehfooz in which he got injured and his machine-gun became out of order.

He crawled in to a nearby trench of a shaheed firer and got hold of his machine-gun and started firing. Meanwhile, he noticed that an enemy machine-gun was effectively engaging our troops. Muhammad Mehfooz crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards charged on it. He caught the enemy firer by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz got badly injured and embraced shahadat , however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with great effort.

On March 23, 1972, the Pakistan Government in recognition of the bravery of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, awarded him with the top military award 'Nishan-e-Haider.'