UrduPoint.com

'Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz' Remembered As National Hero On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:59 PM

'Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz' remembered as national hero on his martyrdom anniversary

The Pakistani nation on Saturday marked the 50th martyrdom anniversary of its brave 'National Hero' Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz across the country and paid rich tributes to his loyalty and patriotism for the cause of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistani nation on Saturday marked the 50th martyrdom anniversary of its brave 'National Hero' Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz across the country and paid rich tributes to his loyalty and patriotism for the cause of the country.

Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed was born in Jat family of Pind Malikan (now Mehfoozabad) in Rawalpindi District on October 25, 1944. Muhammad Mehfooz joined Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962 as an infantry soldier.

He received his early education from his village. In 1962, he joined the Pakistan Army and after completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment, electronic channels reported.

He took part in Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On the night December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory. During the attack, a bomb exploded near Mehfooz in which he got injured and his machine-gun became out of order.

He crawled in to a nearby trench of a shaheed firer and got hold of his machine-gun and started firing. Meanwhile, he noticed that an enemy machine-gun was effectively engaging our troops. Muhammad Mehfooz crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards charged on it. He caught the enemy firer by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz got badly injured and embraced shahadat , however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with great effort.

On March 23, 1972, the Pakistan Government in recognition of the bravery of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, awarded him with the top military award 'Nishan-e-Haider.'

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Attack Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Company Rawalpindi Wagah March October December Border Family From Government Top

Recent Stories

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority : Atif Khan

35 seconds ago
 Namibia's economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

Namibia's economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

58 seconds ago
 Armed dacoits loot gold, cash from family, injured ..

Armed dacoits loot gold, cash from family, injured youth over resistance

1 minute ago
 90 female candidates elected unopposed in LG polls ..

90 female candidates elected unopposed in LG polls from three districts of KP

1 minute ago
 Over-speeding bus crushes eight people to death in ..

Over-speeding bus crushes eight people to death in Mandi Bahauddin

13 minutes ago
 Flash Entertainment rewards SEHA’s Frontline Her ..

Flash Entertainment rewards SEHA’s Frontline Heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.