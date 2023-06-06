Lance Naik Sabir Shaheed laid to rest with full military honours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir Shaheed (30 years, resident of District Manshera) who embraced shahadat in Ladha, South Waziristan on June 5 while fighting gallantly with terrorists, was offered earlier at D.I.Khan and later at his native hometown on Tuesday.

The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours, an Inter-Services Public Relations news release said.

Senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs.