Lance Naik, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kailer and Rakchiri Sectors along the Line of Control (LOC), targeting Pakistan Army posts and civilian population, ISPR said on Thursday.

In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatic and heavy weapons.

In retaliation, Pakistan Army responded effectively and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the exchange of intense fire, Pakistan army's Lance Naik Ali Baz, age 34 years, resident of District Karak, embraced Shahadat.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village, 16-year girl age and 52-year women were martyred, while a 10 year old boy and 55 year old woman got injured.