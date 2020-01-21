Land acquired for Malakand jail: XEN C&W

As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to set up Malakand jail in Batkhela, the government has acquired 130 kanal of land

Talking to media here at his office, XEN Communication and Works (C&W) Engr. Kamal Khan Marwat said the government has already allocated Rs50 billion for first phase of construction of jail in Malakand under Annual Development Program.

He further informed that steps were underway for purchase of more 100 Kanal land.

He said that IG Prison Masudur Rehman has visited the site while tender would be issued after approval of Planning and Development Department.

It is noteworthy that due to absence of central jail in Malakand Division the prisoners were kept in Haripur, DI Khan or Peshawar Central Jails.

He said with the establishment of Malakand Prison the problems of inmates would be addressed.