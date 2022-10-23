UrduPoint.com

Land Acquisition For Construction Of Dir Motorway Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Land acquisition for construction of Dir Motorway begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The land acquisition for the construction of 30 km Dir Motorway has been initiated and a committee in this regard has been constituted to overcome any impediments and ensure timely completion of the acquisition process. Additionally, the initial survey for the entire length of the proposed motorway has also been completed.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to review the progress on mega road projects in the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood, Secretary Communications and Works and high ups of KP Highways Authority attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made so far on Dir Motorway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase 2, Madyan Bypass, Bahrain Bypass and other mega projects in the roads network sector.

The participants were informed that as per the initial tentative allotment, the overall length of Dir Motorway was 30 kilometers, having four lanes and also includes the construction of two tunnels.

Regarding the Peshawar-DIKhan Motorway, it was informed that the overall length of the project was 365 kilometers, having 6 lanes and 19 interchanges on different points.

It was also informed that two tunnels would also be constructed, one in Dara Adam Khel and the other in Karak District. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent provincial government was working on connecting all districts of the province through motorways, which would not only provide quality transportation facilities for the public but would also provide a conducive environment for business activities to make the province a transit center for trade activities.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects within the stipulated time period and made it clear that there would be no compromise on delay in completion of public welfare schemes. He clarified that only those projects would be inaugurated which were complete on ground in all respects.

