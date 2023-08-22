Open Menu

Land Acquisition For Dasu Dam Completed Substantially: WAPDA Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Land acquisition for Dasu Dam completed substantially: WAPDA Chairman

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani has said that pace of construction work will be further accelerated on Dasu Hydropower Project, as long-delayed process of land acquisition has substantially been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani has said that pace of construction work will be further accelerated on Dasu Hydropower Project, as long-delayed process of land acquisition has substantially been completed.

The Chairman expressed these views during his visit to Dasu Hydropower Project on Tuesday, the WAPDA spokesman confirmed this to media here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that the issue of acquiring the land was the major obstacle in the way to speedy implementation of the project. He appreciated the efforts made by the project management and the support rendered by the district administration and the provincial government to resolve this issue.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of the starter dam and the under-ground power house of the project. During a briefing by the GM/PD and the Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors, the Chairman was briefed that the river diversion system functioning satisfactorily during the recent high-flow season. A 1.3 Km-long left bank flushing tunnel has also been temporarily opened last week for the traffic to bypass main dam site and facilitate excavation of the dam abutment at the left bank as well.

Excavation of the intake, power house, tail race tunnel, surge chamber and transformers cavern is also in progress.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages. The under construction 2160 MW-Stage-I will start electricity generation in 2026.

Earlier, the Chairman also visited Diamer Basha Dam Project to review construction activities on the key sites. CEO Diamer Basha Dam, the GM, and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion. The Chairman was briefed that the construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on 10 sites of the main works, which include permanent bridge, diversion tunnel, left and right abutments and low level outlets. The Chairman directed the project team to complete river diversion phase-1 by November this year as per the schedule.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is scheduled for completion in 2027-28. The Dam will have a gross water storage of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. Installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 4500 MW.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Visit Dam Bank Traffic Progress SITE Chamber November Media Government General Motors Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

2 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

2 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

21 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

2 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

2 minutes ago
IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shan ..

IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shandana

4 seconds ago
 Pakistani students are most frequent recipients of ..

Pakistani students are most frequent recipients of Indonesian scholarships

5 seconds ago
 Ceremony in honour of promoted police officials he ..

Ceremony in honour of promoted police officials held at RPO office

7 seconds ago
 E-registration system should be introduced for con ..

E-registration system should be introduced for convenience of citizens of servic ..

8 seconds ago
 Addl. DC visits Taimargara Jail

Addl. DC visits Taimargara Jail

10 seconds ago
 NBP's Balochistan employees issues to solve on pri ..

NBP's Balochistan employees issues to solve on priority basis: Senator Bazai

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan