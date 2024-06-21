Land acquisition for M-6 ready for possession: Official handout

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A series of meetings between the DC office Matiari and NHA officials have resolved all issues pertaining to land acquisition for the construction of the Motorway (M-6) from Hyderabad to Sukkur.

According to an official handout issued on Friday, along with fulfilling the legal requirements for land acquisition in taluk Matiari, the hurdles and issues have almost been resolved.

The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, who prioritized this project after taking office in April, said that taluka Matiari's land was ready for possession, and documentation for handing over and taking over should be prepared jointly by the land acquisition collector and NHA.

A meeting held followed by a joint field visit was conducted by DC Matiari, assistant commissioner Matiari, the NHA team, and village staff.

The survey team is scheduled to visit Taluka Hala and Saeedabad on June 24 for correct marking on the remaining survey numbers.

DC also directed for preparing the documentation of all compensation and damages inventory.

The road construction work is expected to start soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief secretary Sindh had chaired a meeting on June 13, passing strict directions for expediting and completing the land acquisition work.