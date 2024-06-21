Land Acquisition For M-6 Ready For Possession: Official Handout
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A series of meetings between the DC office Matiari and NHA officials have resolved all issues pertaining to land acquisition for the construction of the Motorway (M-6) from Hyderabad to Sukkur.
According to an official handout issued on Friday, along with fulfilling the legal requirements for land acquisition in taluk Matiari, the hurdles and issues have almost been resolved.
The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, who prioritized this project after taking office in April, said that taluka Matiari's land was ready for possession, and documentation for handing over and taking over should be prepared jointly by the land acquisition collector and NHA.
A meeting held followed by a joint field visit was conducted by DC Matiari, assistant commissioner Matiari, the NHA team, and village staff.
The survey team is scheduled to visit Taluka Hala and Saeedabad on June 24 for correct marking on the remaining survey numbers.
DC also directed for preparing the documentation of all compensation and damages inventory.
The road construction work is expected to start soon.
It is pertinent to mention here that the chief secretary Sindh had chaired a meeting on June 13, passing strict directions for expediting and completing the land acquisition work.
Recent Stories
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Son murders mother, 3 sisters in Kabirwala14 minutes ago
-
Cross-party consensus backs CPEC, stronger China ties as Pakistan hosts first JCM24 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers netted, 3000 grams charras recovered24 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims from India arrive24 minutes ago
-
Operation against overloading, overcharging launched on highways24 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto34 minutes ago
-
Electrician electrocuted44 minutes ago
-
15 injured as van overturns1 hour ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter1 hour ago
-
Couple killed, three injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
CPEC significantly contributed to Pakistan socio-economic development: Ayaz Sadiq1 hour ago
-
Primary schools to introduce child-friendly policy in ICT1 hour ago