Land acquisition payment starts for 'Greater Gravity Water Supply' scheme Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister Local Government Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that payments for land acquisition had been started for "Greater Gravity Water Supply" scheme Mingora, Swat.

In a statement, he said that KP City Improvement Project and Local Government had initiated process of land acquisition for gravity project to provide clean drinking water to Mingora town and its adjoining areas for next 25 years.

He said the urban population of Mingora had been suffering from shortage of water supply for a long time.

The minster said the designing phase of the project had been completed by experienced designers and experts.

He said that consultations were also underway with the local communities involved in the project so that their views could be taken forward by consensus.