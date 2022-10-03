UrduPoint.com

Land Acquisition Payment Starts For 'Greater Gravity Water Supply' Scheme Mingora

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Land acquisition payment starts for 'Greater Gravity Water Supply' scheme Mingora

Minister Local Government Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that payments for land acquisition had been started for "Greater Gravity Water Supply" scheme Mingora, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister Local Government Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that payments for land acquisition had been started for "Greater Gravity Water Supply" scheme Mingora, Swat.

In a statement, he said that KP City Improvement Project and Local Government had initiated process of land acquisition for gravity project to provide clean drinking water to Mingora town and its adjoining areas for next 25 years.

He said the urban population of Mingora had been suffering from shortage of water supply for a long time.

The minster said the designing phase of the project had been completed by experienced designers and experts.

He said that consultations were also underway with the local communities involved in the project so that their views could be taken forward by consensus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Mingora Government

Recent Stories

Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani ..

Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' on Oct 4

2 minutes ago
 SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen cel ..

SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen celebrations

2 minutes ago
 Health minister inaugurates 12-day Typhoid Conjuga ..

Health minister inaugurates 12-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination campaign

4 minutes ago
 Russia Unlike US Fighting for Safety of Homeland, ..

Russia Unlike US Fighting for Safety of Homeland, Not Against 'Imaginary Threats ..

4 minutes ago
 Two killed over old enmity

Two killed over old enmity

5 minutes ago
 AIGP for matching int'l standards in combating cri ..

AIGP for matching int'l standards in combating crimes against women, children un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.